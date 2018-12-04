The family of the police inspector who was killed in violence in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday has called the incident a police conspiracy and demanded justice from the state administration, PTI reported. The inspector’s sister, Sunita Singh, asked why Chief Minister Adityanath had yet to visit the grieving family.

“My brother has given his life for her [cow],” she told reporters on Tuesday. “The CM used to chant ‘gau, gau, gau’ [cow, cow, cow]... why can’t he come for ‘gau raksha’ [cow protection]?”

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian were killed in violence that erupted on Monday after the police were deployed to Mahaw village to control villagers reportedly angry after discovering multiple cow carcasses. So far, the police have arrested three people and detained four for questioning. A Special Investigation Team has also been set up to look into the violence.

Singh was the investigating officer in the Dadri lynching case, in which Mohammad Akhlaq was killed, for a couple of months in 2015.

“My brother was killed in a police conspiracy as he was probing a cow slaughter case,” Sunita Singh said. “He should be given martyr status and a memorial should be constructed in his name in our native place.”

Sister of Policeman Subodh Singh:My brother was investigating Akhlaq case&that is why he was killed,its a conspiracy by Police.He should be declared martyr and memorial should be built. We do not want money. CM only keeps saying cow cow cow. #Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/ohILXKCj3w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018

Adityanath has announced Rs 40-lakh compensation for Singh’s wife, Rs 10 lakh for his parents, and a government job for a family member.

Singh’s younger son, Abhishek, told PTI his father lost his life in “this Hindu-Muslim dispute”. “Whose father is next?” he asked

Abhishek Singh said his father had lost his life in the line of duty, NDTV reported. “The last time I talked to him, he asked me if I had food,” he said. “Sometimes, he would be told not to investigate some case... but he always did.”

Family of Police inspector Subodh Kumar in mourning. Kumar lost his life yesterday after being attacked by people protesting against alleged cattle slaughter in the area #BulandshaharViolence pic.twitter.com/rlm2TNOLe1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018

Abhishek, son of deceased policeman Subodh Kumar Singh: My father wanted me to be a good citizen who doesn't incite violence in society in the name of religion. Today my father lost his life in this Hindu-Muslim dispute, tomorrow whose father will lose his life? #Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/zpFJoI4O2R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018