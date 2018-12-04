Bulandshahr violence: ‘CM chants cow, cow, cow, why can’t he visit us,’ asks inspector’s family
The inspector was killed in violence on Monday after police were deployed to control angry villagers who had reportedly discovered multiple cow carcasses.
The family of the police inspector who was killed in violence in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday has called the incident a police conspiracy and demanded justice from the state administration, PTI reported. The inspector’s sister, Sunita Singh, asked why Chief Minister Adityanath had yet to visit the grieving family.
“My brother has given his life for her [cow],” she told reporters on Tuesday. “The CM used to chant ‘gau, gau, gau’ [cow, cow, cow]... why can’t he come for ‘gau raksha’ [cow protection]?”
Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian were killed in violence that erupted on Monday after the police were deployed to Mahaw village to control villagers reportedly angry after discovering multiple cow carcasses. So far, the police have arrested three people and detained four for questioning. A Special Investigation Team has also been set up to look into the violence.
Singh was the investigating officer in the Dadri lynching case, in which Mohammad Akhlaq was killed, for a couple of months in 2015.
“My brother was killed in a police conspiracy as he was probing a cow slaughter case,” Sunita Singh said. “He should be given martyr status and a memorial should be constructed in his name in our native place.”
Adityanath has announced Rs 40-lakh compensation for Singh’s wife, Rs 10 lakh for his parents, and a government job for a family member.
Singh’s younger son, Abhishek, told PTI his father lost his life in “this Hindu-Muslim dispute”. “Whose father is next?” he asked
Abhishek Singh said his father had lost his life in the line of duty, NDTV reported. “The last time I talked to him, he asked me if I had food,” he said. “Sometimes, he would be told not to investigate some case... but he always did.”