The big news: AgustaWestland ‘middleman’ Christian Michel in CBI custody, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj denied his role in the Bulandshahr violence, and an engineer was killed in a blast at IISc Bengaluru.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AgustaWestland ‘middleman’ Christian Michel will reveal the secrets of politicians he served, claims PM Modi: Michel, who was extradited to India from Dubai on Tuesday, has been sent to five-day CBI custody.
- Bajrang Dal leader denies role in Bulandshahr violence, contradicts FIR on witnessing cow slaughter: Raj, the main accused, had claimed he and his friends saw Muslims slaughtering cows, but in a video statement said he came to know of the incident later.
- Engineer killed, three injured in explosion at laboratory in IISc Bengaluru: The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.
- In Rajasthan, more candidates have criminal cases against them than in 2013, says report: The Congress has the highest number of candidates with criminal cases – 43 out of 193.
- International inquiry needed in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, says UN human rights chief: Turkey’s chief prosecutor has demaded arrest warrants against two aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
- Modi showed he can demean even Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel to prove himself superior, says Rahul Gandhi: The prime minister had on Tuesday said that Kartarpur would have remained in India had Congress leaders shown sensitivity at the time of Partition.
- RBI keeps repo rate constant at 6.5%, projects GDP growth rate for 2018-’19 at 7.4%: The central bank predicted that the growth rate for the October-March period will be 7.2-7.3%.
- American missionary killed by Sentinelese was on a ‘planned adventure’, says scheduled tribes panel: The panel made the claim based on initial investigations into John Allen Chau’s death.
- French Police to question alleged Islamic State operative in Kerala jail in 2015 Paris attacks case: Subahani Haja Moideen was arrested in October 2016 for allegedly plotting terror attacks in several districts of Kerala.
- Bombay High Court refuses to grant interim stay on Maharashtra’s new legislation for Maratha reservations: However, the bench agreed to hear all petitions against the reservations in detail on December 10.