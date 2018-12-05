A look at the headlines right now:

AgustaWestland ‘middleman’ Christian Michel will reveal the secrets of politicians he served, claims PM Modi: Michel, who was extradited to India from Dubai on Tuesday, has been sent to five-day CBI custody. Bajrang Dal leader denies role in Bulandshahr violence, contradicts FIR on witnessing cow slaughter: Raj, the main accused, had claimed he and his friends saw Muslims slaughtering cows, but in a video statement said he came to know of the incident later. Engineer killed, three injured in explosion at laboratory in IISc Bengaluru: The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. In Rajasthan, more candidates have criminal cases against them than in 2013, says report: The Congress has the highest number of candidates with criminal cases – 43 out of 193. International inquiry needed in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, says UN human rights chief: Turkey’s chief prosecutor has demaded arrest warrants against two aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Modi showed he can demean even Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel to prove himself superior, says Rahul Gandhi: The prime minister had on Tuesday said that Kartarpur would have remained in India had Congress leaders shown sensitivity at the time of Partition. RBI keeps repo rate constant at 6.5%, projects GDP growth rate for 2018-’19 at 7.4%: The central bank predicted that the growth rate for the October-March period will be 7.2-7.3%. American missionary killed by Sentinelese was on a ‘planned adventure’, says scheduled tribes panel: The panel made the claim based on initial investigations into John Allen Chau’s death. French Police to question alleged Islamic State operative in Kerala jail in 2015 Paris attacks case: Subahani Haja Moideen was arrested in October 2016 for allegedly plotting terror attacks in several districts of Kerala. Bombay High Court refuses to grant interim stay on Maharashtra’s new legislation for Maratha reservations: However, the bench agreed to hear all petitions against the reservations in detail on December 10.