The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested four people in connection with the alleged cow slaughter that led to violence and the murder of two people in Bulandshahr district on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The violence had broken out as a group of villagers blocked the Bulandshahr-Garhmukteshwar state highway outside a police post in Chingrawathi, alleging that they had found the carcasses of slaughtered cows in a field on the outskirts of Mahaw village, around four kilometres away.

The first casualty in the violence was a 20-year-old man identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Chingrawathi village, who sustained a bullet injury to his chest. He had travelled to a spot near the police post to drop off a friend on his two-wheeler and was caught in the crossfire, his relatives said. The police, however, have listed him as a suspect in the case related to the violence. The second casualty was Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was found shot dead under mysterious circumstances. Singh’s professional background has led to several conspiracy theories. For a brief period, Singh was the investigating officer in the high-profile Dadri lynching case of 2015, before being transferred.

The police have filed two FIRs, one related to the alleged cow slaughter and the second related to the violence. The complainant in the cow slaughter case was Bajrang Dal office-bearer Yogesh Raj, who was identified as the main accused in the First Information Report filed in connection with the violence. He is yet to be arrested. The police have arrested four people and detained four more for questioning in connection with the violence.

SK Bhagat, the inspector general at Siyana town’s police station identified the four people arrested on Wednesday as Saqib, Safruddin, Banne and Asif. However, only one of them, Safruddin, was named in Raj’s complaint. The police had on December 3 booked seven Muslims, including two children, in the alleged cow slaughter case.

In his complaint, the Bajrang Dal leader had claimed that he saw seven people from the Muslim community slaughtering cows, while out with friends on a walk in the forests near Mahaw village. But he had later contradicted this in a video statement on Wednesday, when he claimed he went to the spot only after he received information.

Adityanath meets police inspector’s family

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath met the family of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Lucknow on Thursday morning. He wrote on Twitter that the guilty will be punished, and that the state government has promised “extraordinary pension” for the family and a government job for a family member. He also said that the government will name the Jaithara to Kurawali Road after the officer.

Several people have criticised the chief minister for focussing more on the alleged cow slaughter than the police officer’s murder. On Tuesday, he had asked top administrative and law enforcement officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged cow slaughter that had triggered violence and sought strict action against the guilty. The chief minister’s statement did not refer to Singh or Sumit Kumar.

आज लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर बुलंदशहर के शहीद पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध सिंह जी के परिजनों से मुलाक़ात कर संवेदना व्यक्त की। pic.twitter.com/F5prM7TOA1 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 6, 2018

Four more arrested in different case

The police also arrested four other people – Asif Qurshi, Raqib, Aman Khan and Waseem Pathan – in connection with another case filed after a cow carcass was found in the district’s Jahangirabad area, some 29 km away from Mahaw, on Wednesday.

Passersby allegedly found a cow carcass on the Jahangirabad-Daulatpur Road near a field and informed the police. Several Hindutva activists were already at the spot. The police pacified them by immediately registering a first information report, the Additional Director General of Police Anand Kumar said.