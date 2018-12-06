The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered an immediate medical examination of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, after his children alleged he was being tortured in Patiala jail, News18 reported. The court directed authorities to submit the medical report by December 10.

Thakur used to run the shelter home where at least 34 inmates were allegedly raped. He was scheduled to be to be produced in a Patiala magistrate court during the day.

The top court issued the directions after Thakur’s children complained that he was being physically and mentally harassed in jail. Thakur has accused the jail superintendent of torturing him in an attempt to extort money, ANI reported.

Last month, the Supreme Court had ordered Thakur’s transfer to the high-security jail from Bihar’s Badarpur jail after the prosecution said he might interfere with the trial and witnesses.

The alleged sexual exploitation of children at the shelter came to light in April after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in the state. The audit had been ordered by the state government, which filed a first information report against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31. A medical report has confirmed the sexual assault of 34 inmates at the shelter.