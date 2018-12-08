The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Bahadur Singh reportedly for negligence in the violence that erupted in the district earlier this week, reported the Hindustan Times. Sitapur Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary will replace Singh, who has been transferred to the Director General of Police headquarters in Lucknow.

Two police officials were also transferred in connection with the violence, News 18 reported. Siyana Circle Officer Satya Prakash Sharma has been transferred to the Police Training College in Moradabad, while the officer in charge of Chingravati police chowki Suresh Kumar has been transferred to Lalitpur, ANI reported quoting a statement from the DGP headquarters.

The transfer comes a day after Chief Minister Adityanath held a meeting with Principal Home Secretary Arvind Kumar and Director General of Police OP Singh. The meeting was held after Additional Director General (Intelligence) SB Shirodkar submitted a report on the violence.

Shirdokar called it a “failure of intelligence” in his report, according to News 18. “Though force was sent on spot including 25 men of PAC [Provincial Armed Constabulary], more force should have been sent during the crucial hours between 9 am and 1 pm,” he said in the report.

At least nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old civilian, Sumit, were killed when a mob attacked policemen after cattle carcasses were allegedly found in the fields in Mahaw village on December 3.

Chief Minister Adityanath had on Friday described the killing of the police inspector as “an accident” and had claimed no incident of mob lynching had taken place in the state.

