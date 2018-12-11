Three policemen were killed and another was injured after suspected militants opened fire at a guard post in Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, the police said.

The injured policeman was taken to hospital and is said to be in a critical condition. The suspects walked away with four service rifles belonging to the policemen, unidentified officials told GNS news agency.

A joint team of army and the Special Operations Group launched a search operation to find the assailants.

The jawans were identified as Abdul Majid, Manzoor Ahmed and Mohammed Amin, PTI reported.