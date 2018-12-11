Thirteen of 19 ministers from the outgoing Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan lost the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

Some of the big names who were defeated are Agriculture Minister Prabhu Lal Saini, who lost to the Congress’ Pramod Bhaya by 34,063 votes in Anta in the state’s Baran district, Revenue Minister Amra Ram from Pachpadra in Barmer district, and Industries Minister Rajpal Singh from Jhotwara near Jaipur.

Transport Minister Yoonus Khan, who was fielded against Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Tonk, lost by a massive 54,179 votes. Khan was the only Muslim to contest the elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

The other ministers who lost the polls are Food & Civil Supply Minister Baboo Lal Verma (Baran-Atru), Tourism Minister Krishnendra Kaur (Nadbai), Housing and Urban Development Minister Srichand Kriplani (Nimahera), Water Resources Minister Rampratap (Hanumangarh), Social Justice Minister Arun Chaturvedi (Civil Lines), Cooperative Minister Ajay Singh (Degana) and Cow Welfare Minister Otaram Devasi (Sirohi).

Raje along with Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria (Udaipur), Education Minister Vasundev Devnani (Ajmer North), Women and Child Development Minister Anita Bhadel (Ajmer South), Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore (Churu) and Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand) managed to retain their seats. The chief minister defeated Congress leader Manvendra Singh, the son of veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh, by 34,980 votes.

Raje congratulated the Congress after submitting her resignation to Governor Kalyan and said she was proud of her government’s development work, PTI reported. “I am proud of the development works done by the BJP government in five years and believe that the upcoming government will continue the works and projects,” she said in a statement. Raje thanked the people of the state, BJP workers, the prime minister and BJP President Amit Shah.