The Congress on Wednesday emerged the single largest party in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 114 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had ruled the state for 15 years, won 109 seats. The half-way mark in the state is 116.

The Election Commission declared the final results almost 24 hours after the counting of votes began for the 230-seat Assembly.

The Congress has initiated talks with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party, and Independents to gain support. The Bahujan Samaj has won two seats, the Samajwadi Party one and Independents have four seats.

Besides leading in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has won a clear majority in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, the Congress finished just two short of the majority mark, at 99, in the swing state, with the BJP winning 73 seats. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress won 67 seats and the BJP was trailing behind at 15. The counting for one seat in the 90-member Assembly was still under way at 8 am on Wednesday.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that his party has won clear majority and that they have written to Governor Anandiben Patel to invite the party so as to prove majority. The Governor House said an appointment will be given only after the Election Commission declares the final results, ANI reported.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the selection of chief ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be done smoothly. The Congress has not declared its chief ministerial candidate in the three states.

While in Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are vying for the position, in Rajasthan the race for the post is between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. In Chhattisgarh, reports say the top contenders for chief minister are TS Singh Deo, Bhupesh Baghel and Other Backward Classes leader Tamradhwaj Sahu.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was the chief minister of the state since 2003, won from Budhni seat by a margin of 58,999 votes, defeating former Union minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he accepted the “people’s mandate with humility” and thanked voters in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.