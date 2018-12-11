Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party accepts “people’s mandate with humility” after the party’s defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and a close contest with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. The final numbers for these states are not yet out as the votes are still being counted.

“I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states,” he said on Twitter. “The BJP governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people.”

He praised BJP workers for “working day and night” for the elections and said he saluted their hard work. “Victory and defeat are an integral part of life,” he added. “Today’s results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India.”

Assembly elections for the three states, as well as for Telangana and Mizoram, were held between November 12 and December 7 and the votes were counted on Tuesday. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the elections in Telangana to retain power, while the Mizo National Front returned to power after 10 years. The results in the five states come months before the Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP hopes to retain power at the Centre.

The prime minister also congratulated the Congress, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Mizo National Front for their victories.