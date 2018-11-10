The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, The Indian Express reported. The party has promised to build cow shelters in every panchayat, manufacture goods in the state, waive farm loans and provide farmers bonuses for more than a dozen crops if it is voted to power.

State Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath, campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh released the 112-page document, promising to rid the state of corruption “from the villages to Bhopal”.

The manifesto promises to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh that farmers have taken from nationalised and cooperative banks. The Opposition party has also offered bonuses for 17 commodities – including wheat, soybean, paddy, moong, chana, onion and sugarcane – and reduce farmers’ electricity bills. It has also said it will provide one lakh jobs for the youth in the information technology sector and give a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh to the homeless, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Congress said it would bring in the Ma Narmada Nyay legislation to develop the Narmada Parikrama route and promote Sanskrit. The party said its manifesto was “Vachan Patra”, or a document of promises, while the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll manifesto was a “Jumla Patra” or a document of lies. Elections to 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28, and the results will be declared on December 11.