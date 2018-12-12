Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Wednesday dismissed reports of several names missing from the voters’ list for the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

On December 7, when voting was held in the state, a controversy arose with a number of people taking to social media to complain that their names had been deleted from the electoral rolls. The chief electoral officer held a press conference later in the day and apologised for the missing names.

However, on Wednesday, Kumar said it was incorrect to say that names of lakhs of voters were missing. “There was lot of scrutiny,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI. “We have conducted three to four meetings with all political parties on this particular issue. All the complaints related to this were duly inquired. So it is not correct to say that large number of voters are missing.”

He added that the electoral rolls will be revised from December 24 to February 12, and voters whose names were missing could update it online or approach the booth level officer. He added that the poll code was lifted now that the list of winning candidates was handed over to Governor ESL Narasimhan.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi swept to power on Tuesday, winning 88 seats out of 119. K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was unanimously elected the leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislature party on Wednesday. He is expected to take oath as chief minister at 1.30 pm on Thursday.