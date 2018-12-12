K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was unanimously elected the leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislature party on Wednesday, PTI reported. The newly elected legislators met at the party headquarters in Hyderabad and elected Rao as the leader of the legislature party, according to The News Minute.

The party swept to power on Tuesday, winning 88 seats out of 119.

A copy of the resolution electing Rao as the leader will be sent to Governor ESL Narasimhan on Wednesday and the party will stake claim to form the government. News reports said Rao would take oath as chief minister at 1.30 pm on Thursday.

Rao was re-elected from Gajwel in Siddipet district by a margin of 58,290 votes. After his victory, Rao said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi would actively participate in national politics. “I spoke to other political parties, we are going to play a crucial role in national politics,” he added.