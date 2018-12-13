Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday said the Congress won three states in the recently concluded Assembly elections through deceit, NDTV reported. Adityanath had campaigned extensively for the Bharatiya Janata Party in four of the five states that went to the polls.

“The Congress’ lies will start unravelling soon, and that will make our future battles even easier,” Adityanath told reporters in Patna while on his way back from Janakpur in Nepal.

The Congress swept aside the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Chhattisgarh, winning 68 seats against the BJP’s 15. In Rajasthan, the party won 99 seats, just two short of the majority mark. In Madhya Pradesh, it emerged as the single largest and will form the government with the help of the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and Independent candidates.

“In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, people tried to spread lies but despite that, we put up a good fight under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Zee News quoted the Uttar Pradesh chief minister as saying. “The support that people have given us makes our fight ahead much easier.”

Adityanath said both victories and defeats were part of the democratic process and one should accept results with humility. “But we never bask in our victories while blaming our defeats on electronic voting machines, unlike our rivals who practice serious double standards in this regard,” he said. “When they win, they immediately start worshipping the EVMs.”

Congress President Rahul had urged his party workers to remain vigilant after voting ended in Rajasthan and Telangana on December 7 and claimed that EVMs “have mysterious powers in Modi’s India”. The party had raised questions after some voting machines reached a collection centre 48 hours after polling ended in Madhya Pradesh, and when a powercut caused CCTVs in an EVM strongroom to stop working for over an hour.

Last week, the party moved the Chhattisgarh High Court against irregularities in the voting process.