Assembly poll results: Congress to appoint chief ministers today, Rahul Gandhi meets state observers
The Congress president will take the final call on who will lead Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
After winning the Assembly elections in three states, the Congress is set to announce its chief ministerial candidates for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday. While the newly-elected MLAs of all three states had conducted meetings on Wednesday, they decided to let Congress chief Rahul Gandhi pick the chief ministers.
Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, the frontrunners in Rajasthan, and Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the probable contenders in Madhya Pradesh, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning. They are expected to hold meetings with Gandhi.
The Congress defeated the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party in the three states.
Live updates
11.30 am: BJP President Amit Shah will meet senior leaders on Thursday to discuss the reasons behind the defeats, the Hindustan Times reported. State presidents and state in-charges will be present at the meeting, which will also plan the agenda for the Lok Sabha elections.
The party is also expected to hold a meeting of its national council in Delhi next month to discuss the upcoming elections.
11.20 am: Senior Chhattisgarh Congress leader TS Singh Deo says he cannot make public the conclusion of a confidential discussion among party members. He is in the race to be the next Chhattisgarh chief minister.
“MLAs are given the right that they can express their individual opinions, nothing will be disclosed for now,” says Deo. “The decision on CM candidate should be taken by today.”
11.15 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will take oath as the chief minister exactly at 1:25 pm today as it is an auspicious moment according to his astrologers, News18 reports. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan.
Rao’s party won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly.
11.02 am: Rajasthan observer KC Venugopal and Avinash Pande arrive at Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi and will hold discussions, News18 reports.
11 am: Madhya Pradesh Congress state chief Kamal Nath has said that the Congress will focus on improving the state’s fiscal health and exposing the prime minister for his policies such as the Goods and Services Tax regime and demonetisation.
“I am worried about the fiscal health of Madhya Pradesh and we will have to do some innovative out-of-the box thinking on how resources can be raised for the state,” said Nath, a probable chief ministerial candidate. “We will have to do something new since there has been such a drain on resources.”
10.55 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Congress won elections in the three states through deceit. “The Congress’ lies will start unravelling soon, and that will make our future battles even easier,” he said.
Adityanath had campaigned extensively for the BJP in four of the five states that went to the polls.
10.50 am: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday described the BJP as a “party of the dead”. “There will not be any change in the leadership because everybody is scared...Some people in the BJP would often criticise the Congress and dub it as ‘murdo ki party’ [party of the dead], but today the BJP has become ‘murdo ki party’,” he said.
10.45 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi says the party in taking inputs from several MLAs and workers. “You will see a chief minister soon,” he says.
Gandhi had sent out a pre-recorded audio message on an internal messaging platform for party workers and had sought their feedback in selecting the chief ministers.
10.40 am: Chhattisgarh observer Mallikarjun Kharge says all MLAs have unanimously authorised Rahul Gandhi to select who will head the Congress Legislative Party in the state. “Whatever decision he takes, the MLAs are ready to accept,” Kharge says.
10.38 am: BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief Rakesh Singh has taken responsibility for the party’s defeat in the state and has offered to resign, ANI reports. But party chief Amit Shah refused to accept the resignation, asking Singh to “work hard”.
10.35 am: The potential chief ministerial candidates in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning to meet Rahul Gandhi, PTI reports. The Congress president will first meet party observers AK Antony for Madhya Pradesh and KC Venugopal for Rajasthan before meeting those in the race.
10.30 am: The Congress on Wednesday had said party chief Rahul Gandhi will pick chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party had won the Assembly elections in the three states, results of which were announced on Tuesday. The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh closed on Wednesday, more than 24 hours after it began.