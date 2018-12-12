Assembly election results: Congress wins 114 seats in MP, party expected to pick Rajasthan CM today
The Election Commission declared the final results almost 24 hours after the counting of votes began for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
The Congress on Wednesday won 114 seats in Madhya Pradesh and emerged the single largest party in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had ruled the state for 15 years, won 109 seats. The half-way mark in the state is 116. The Congress has initiated talks with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party, and Independents to garner support.
Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the new chief minister. The party won 99 seats in the state, just two short of the majority mark, finishing ahead of the ruling BJP.
Live updates
10.38 am: BSP chief Mayawati blames the poll results against the BJP in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on the party’s “anti-people policies”, ANI reports. She says people chose Congress due to a lack of other alternatives.
10.30 am: According to media reports, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stands a better chance of becoming the next CM in Rajasthan than Sachin Pilot.
10.24 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to take oath as Telangana chief minister on Thursday, reports Times Now.
10.19 am: Chhattisgarh Congress leaders will elect their chief minister at 8 pm on Wednesday, reports Times Now.
10.10 am: BJP leaders are meeting at incumbent Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence in Bhopal. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Narendra Singh Tomar are present, ANI reports.
10.05 am: Here is a look at the seat break-up in Madhya Pradesh after counting of votes concluded Wednesday morning.
10 am: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath says that all four Independent MLAs are with the party in Madhya Pradesh and he is holding discussions with them, News18 reports. Nath says that the party will soon announce the chief minister.
9.55 am: Independent candidate Ramkesh Meena, who won from Gangapur constituency, says picking Ashok Gehlot for the post of Rajasthan chief minister would be the right decision, ANI reports.
“Our demand is that the Congress leadership takes the decision keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the right decision will be to make Ashok Gehlot the chief minister,” says the Congress rebel.
9.50 am: Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Jayant Chaudhary says the party will extend support to the Congress in Rajasthan, ANI reports. Party candidate Subhash Garg won from Bharatpur constituency, beating the BJP’s Vijay Bansal.
“I am happy that the public has given a clear mandate in Rajasthan. For a stable government, our MLA will extend support to the Congress,” says Chaudhary. “The BJP ran a negative campaign, the Uttar Pradesh CM [Adityanath] came and talked of Ali and Bajrangbali instead of the issues of farmers.”
9.30 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that the selection of chief ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would be done smoothly. The party has not declared its chief ministerial candidate in the three states.
9.20 am: Congress candidate Shashank Bhargava, who won from Vidisha, says the BJP did not work for the electorate, ANI reports. “For 46 years, the BJP cheated the people of Vidisha and took votes by influencing them emotionally, but they [BJP] didn’t do any work,” he says. “I thank the people of Vidisha for defeating and sending back PM [Narendra Modi].”
9.15 am: The Congress fell just two seats short of the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh, results for which were declared almost a day after counting of votes began in five states. The party won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly, while the ruling BJP won 109.
8.30 am: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath earlier said that his party won a clear majority in Madhya Pradesh and that they have written to Governor Anandiben Patel to invite the party to prove majority, according to ANI. The Governor House said an appointment will be given only after the Election Commission declares the final results.
8.15 am: While the Congress on Tuesday won in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, counting of votes is still on in Madhya Pradesh. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government won by a huge majority in Telangana, beating the Congress-led alliance, with caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s party winning 88 seats out of the 119.
In Mizoram, however, the three-time Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla lost both seats that he contested. The ruling Congress lost to the Mizo National Front, which won 26 of the state’s 40 seats. The Congress won just five.