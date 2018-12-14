The big news: Kamal Nath is Madhya Pradesh CM, talks still on for Rajasthan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court will deliver a judgement on an inquiry into the Rafale deal, and the PM’s travel abroad has cost more than Rs 2,000 crore.
A look at the headlines right now.
- Kamal Nath named chief minister of Madhya Pradesh: Nath is a nine-time Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara constituency and the state Congress chief.
- Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on inquiry into Rafale deal on Friday: The Congress has accused the government of overpaying for the fighter aircraft and claimed that the deal has benefitted businessman Anil Ambani.
- PM Modi’s foreign trips since 2014 have cost taxpayers over Rs 2,000 crore: The details were provided by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
- Sasikala questioned in prison by tax department officials: The income tax department had searched Jayalalithaa’s home in Poes Garden, Chennai in 2017.
- IMD predicts heavy rain in coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu on weekend: Heavy to very heavy rain could occur in Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts over the weekend, the weather department said.
- RBI is part of the government and has to support the Centre’s economic vision, says Nitin Gadkari: The Union minister denied that the BJP-led government had ‘destroyed’ the central bank as an institution in any way.
- Court issues non-bailable warrant against accused in Bulandshahr violence: Investigators told the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Bulandshahr that the accused were trying to influence the inquiry.
- India’s wait to enter Hockey World Cup semi-finals continues after 1-2 loss to the Netherlands: Thierry Brinkman and Mink van der Weerden scored for the Dutch to put them in the World Cup semi-finals for the 10th time.
- Yemen’s warring factions have agreed on ceasefire in key port city, says UN chief Antonio Guterres: The Red Sea port city of Hodeidah is a key entry point for imported food and aid.
- Delhi High Court orders stay on online sale of drugs and prescribed medicines: The court was hearing a petition that claimed that the illegal online sale of medicines would lead to a drug epidemic and other challenges.