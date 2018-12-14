A look at the headlines right now.

Kamal Nath named chief minister of Madhya Pradesh: Nath is a nine-time Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara constituency and the state Congress chief. Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on inquiry into Rafale deal on Friday: The Congress has accused the government of overpaying for the fighter aircraft and claimed that the deal has benefitted businessman Anil Ambani. PM Modi’s foreign trips since 2014 have cost taxpayers over Rs 2,000 crore: The details were provided by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Sasikala questioned in prison by tax department officials: The income tax department had searched Jayalalithaa’s home in Poes Garden, Chennai in 2017. IMD predicts heavy rain in coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu on weekend: Heavy to very heavy rain could occur in Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts over the weekend, the weather department said. RBI is part of the government and has to support the Centre’s economic vision, says Nitin Gadkari: The Union minister denied that the BJP-led government had ‘destroyed’ the central bank as an institution in any way. Court issues non-bailable warrant against accused in Bulandshahr violence: Investigators told the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Bulandshahr that the accused were trying to influence the inquiry. India’s wait to enter Hockey World Cup semi-finals continues after 1-2 loss to the Netherlands: Thierry Brinkman and Mink van der Weerden scored for the Dutch to put them in the World Cup semi-finals for the 10th time. Yemen’s warring factions have agreed on ceasefire in key port city, says UN chief Antonio Guterres: The Red Sea port city of Hodeidah is a key entry point for imported food and aid. Delhi High Court orders stay on online sale of drugs and prescribed medicines: The court was hearing a petition that claimed that the illegal online sale of medicines would lead to a drug epidemic and other challenges.