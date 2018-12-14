The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday as legislators sparred over the Rafale deal, PTI reported. On the other hand, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11.30 am soon after legislators engaged in sloganeering over the Rafale deal. Soon after the House reconvened, parliamentary committee reports were tabled. Union minister Vijay Goel read out statements on government business for the week. However, as the chaos over Rafale jet deal continued, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, members of the Opposition stormed the well carrying placards, raising protests over the Rafale deal after the Question Hour commenced. Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party raised slogans against the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Gandhi should apologise for levelling allegations the government over the Rafale deal, PTI reported.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court had dismissed all petitions seeking an inquiry into the government’s procurement of Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation. The court said it was satisfied that the process for procurement had been complied with in the case of Rafale.

Congress MP Ranjeeta Ranjan had given an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over the rift between the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India and demonetisation, while another MP, Sunil Kumar Jakhar, moved an adjournment notice over the Rafale deal, ANI reported.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the second consecutive day on Thursday after legislators of the Opposition parties protested over various matters, including Cauvery water sharing row and Rafale jet deal. The Winter Session of the Parliament commenced on December 11, coinciding with the results of the Assembly elections in five states.

The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, reported PRS Legislative. The Consumer Protection Bill and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill are among those that will be discussed in the Lower House.

In the Rajya Sabha, the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, and the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill will be discussed.