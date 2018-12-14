Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appointed his son KT Rama Rao the working president of his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Rama Rao had won the Assembly election held last week in the Sircilla constituency of the state by over 89,000 votes.

Results of the elections, released Tuesday, showed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had trounced an alliance led by the Congress with a huge majority, winning 88 seats out of the 119. The Congress managed 19 seats and the Telugu Desam Party two. Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, took oath as chief minister on Thursday.

Rama Rao was appointed the working president because Chandrasekhar Roa will now focus on national politics and also on various developmental activities in the state, PTI reported, quoting a press release from the party. After the election results were announced, KCR had said his party would play a crucial role in national politics moving ahead.

తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర సమితి వర్కింగ్ ప్రెసిండెంట్ గా సిరిసిల్ల ఎమ్మెల్యే శ్రీ కెటి రామారావు గారిని నియమించిన పార్టీ అధ్యక్షుడు, సీఎం శ్రీ కల్వకుంట్ల చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు.



Hon'ble CM and TRS Party President Sri KCR appointed Sri @KTRTRS as TRS Party Working President. pic.twitter.com/SSZHg4ZPGY — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) December 14, 2018