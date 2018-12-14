Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement refusing an inquiry into India’s Rafale jet deal with French company Dassault Aviation. Ambani reiterated that the allegations against him and his company in connection with the deal were “wild, baseless and politically motivated”, and said the court had “conclusively established” this.

Ambani and his company were at the centre of a political controversy surrounding offset obligations under the deal, which led to petitions being filed in the Supreme Court to seek an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The court on Friday dismissed all of them, saying there was nothing to show “corporate favouritism” in the agreement.

The Congress had accused the government of overpaying for the Rafale fighter aircraft and claimed that the deal benefited Ambani. Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations were bolstered by former French President Francois Hollande’s claim in September that the Indian government had proposed the name of Ambani’s Reliance Defence for the offset obligations in the deal.

Ambani said on Friday: “We remain committed to India’s national security and to making our humble contribution towards the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ policies of the Government in the critical area of defence, including our offset partnership agreement with our valued partner, Dassault Aviation of France.”

In recent months, Anil Ambani’s company had filed a slew of defamation suits against media organisations, journalists and politicians for raising questions about the Rafale deal.

‘Every deal is not Bofors deal’

After the court verdict, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded an apology from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for its allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rafale deal, PTI reported.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the matter was crystal clear since the beginning and that the Congress had used baseless allegations for political mileage. He accused Gandhi of maligning India’s image globally, ANI reported.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till Monday after Opposition members in the Lok Sabha trooped into the Well of the House with placards, including some on an alleged scam in the Rafale deal. Members of the BJP also chanted slogans against the Congress and Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar sought an apology from them.

BJP President Amit Shah said the verdict was a “slap on the face of those who indulge in politics of lies”. He said his party was ready to have a facts-based discussion on the matter in Parliament for as long as the Congress wants, and that adjourning the House was not a solution.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said: “Every deal is not Bofors deal. It is the culture and tradition of Congress and its top leadership to mint money from such deals on the cost of country’s national security.”

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on SC dismisses petition seeking Court probe in #Rafale deal: The matter was crystal clear from the beginning and we have been saying that the allegations leveled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Supreme Court ruling upheld his party’s stand, that “corruption in Rafale deal” was not in the jurisdiction of the courts to decide upon, PTI reported. Only a joint parliamentary panel can look into the deal, he said, citing his own remark on November 15.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed the verdict is not a setback for them as the issue is still alive in the “people’s court” and the party will continue to raise it in Parliament. Another party leader, Anand Sharma, said the order was “contradictory” as the court had said it was “not proper” to go into details of the deal. The court had not commented on several aspects, he claimed.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said the Supreme Court had said what it thought was right but political parties still want an inquiry by a joint parliamentary committee into the deal. Anand Sharma also called for the probe by a joint parliamentary panel.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was among the petitioners, said the judgement was “totally wrong”, and that the “campaign will certainly not drop”. He said he may file a review petition.

However, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wondered how the Rafale deal could remain an election issue any more. The Congress had criticised the deal heavily during its campaign in recently-held Assembly elections in five states. The party will now form government in three of them. General Elections are due to be held next summer.

Saugata Roy,TMC : Supreme Court said what it thinks was right but the political parties demand a JPC probe into #Rafaledeal

Prashant Bhushan: In our opinion the Supreme Court judgement is totally wrong, the campaign will certainly not drop and we will decide if we will file a review petition #Rafaledeal