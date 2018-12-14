The big news: Rahul Gandhi questions basis of SC judgement on Rafale deal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Ashok Gehlot was named the next chief minister of Rajasthan, and at least eight people died of food poisoning in Karnataka.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CAG report cited by Supreme Court in Rafale judgement does not exist, says Rahul Gandhi: After the SC ruled out an inquiry into the defence deal, Arun Jaitley said the claims against deal were mere fiction, while Amit Shah called the order a ‘slap on politics of lies’ and Anil Ambani said it showed that the allegations were wild and baseless.
- Ashok Gehlot named chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to be his deputy: Gehlot has been a two-time chief minister, while Pilot is the president of the Congress’ state unit.
- At least 8 dead, over 70 hospitalised after consuming food at a temple in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar: At least 12 people are in a critical condition.
- Mahinda Rajapaksa will step down as Sri Lankan prime minister, says son: Namal Rajapaksa, an MP, said several parties will now work with President Maithripala Sirisena to form a broader coalition government.
- Centre says it has not studied or assessed economic impact of demonetisation: Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan said this in response to a question asked in the Lok Sabha on the ‘after-effects’ of demonetisation.
- PM Modi’s foreign trips have cost taxpayers over Rs 2,000 crore since 2014: The details were provided by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
- Ireland’s Parliament approves bill to legalise abortion: The legislation now awaits the assent of the president.
- European Union leaders reject Theresa May’s bid to renegotiate Brexit deal: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said there could be clarifications but no changes to the agreement.
- Wholesale price inflation falls to 4.64% in November: The rate of inflation was 4.02% for the corresponding month last year.
- Novelist Amitav Ghosh wins Jnanpith Award 2018: The Jnanpith award selection committee met in New Delhi on Friday to decide the winner for 2018.