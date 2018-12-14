A look at the headlines right now:

CAG report cited by Supreme Court in Rafale judgement does not exist, says Rahul Gandhi: After the SC ruled out an inquiry into the defence deal, Arun Jaitley said the claims against deal were mere fiction, while Amit Shah called the order a ‘slap on politics of lies’ and Anil Ambani said it showed that the allegations were wild and baseless. Ashok Gehlot named chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to be his deputy: Gehlot has been a two-time chief minister, while Pilot is the president of the Congress’ state unit.

At least 8 dead, over 70 hospitalised after consuming food at a temple in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar: At least 12 people are in a critical condition.

Mahinda Rajapaksa will step down as Sri Lankan prime minister, says son: Namal Rajapaksa, an MP, said several parties will now work with President Maithripala Sirisena to form a broader coalition government. Centre says it has not studied or assessed economic impact of demonetisation: Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan said this in response to a question asked in the Lok Sabha on the ‘after-effects’ of demonetisation.

PM Modi’s foreign trips have cost taxpayers over Rs 2,000 crore since 2014: The details were provided by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Ireland’s Parliament approves bill to legalise abortion: The legislation now awaits the assent of the president.

European Union leaders reject Theresa May’s bid to renegotiate Brexit deal: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said there could be clarifications but no changes to the agreement.

Wholesale price inflation falls to 4.64% in November: The rate of inflation was 4.02% for the corresponding month last year.

Novelist Amitav Ghosh wins Jnanpith Award 2018: The Jnanpith award selection committee met in New Delhi on Friday to decide the winner for 2018.

