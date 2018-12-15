The big news: Six civilians among 10 killed in Pulwama, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Zoramthanga was sworn-in as the chief minister of Mizoram, and Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as the prime minister of Sri Lanka.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Six civilians, 3 suspected militants and a soldier killed in Pulwama gunfight, ensuing clashes: Officials have suspended internet services in Pulwama as well as train services between Srinagar and Banihal.
- Zoramthanga takes oath as Mizoram chief minister: The Mizo National Front leader has refused to give the lone BJP MLA a berth in the Cabinet.
- Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as Sri Lankan prime minister: The island country has been in a state of political turmoil since October 26.
- Will ask PAC to call auditors and find out when CAG report on Rafale deal was tabled, says Kharge: Mallikarjun Kharge asked the BJP government to apologise for misleading the Supreme Court and presenting wrong information before it.
- Centre spent Rs 5,245 crore in advertisements since 2014, says minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: The advertisements were published in electronic, print and other audio-visual media.
- Madras HC criticises police for filing FIR against ‘Sarkar’ director, stays all proceedings: Observing that the creative expression of artists could not be curtailed, the High Court said the case against Murugadoss was similar to ‘arm-twisting’.
- Rescue operation to evacuate 13 labourers trapped in ‘illegal’ coal mine in Meghalaya intensifies: Disaster response forces and the police are leading the efforts, and using scuba divers and boats to search for the men trapped in the 320-feet deep mine.
- Meghalaya HC judge who made ‘Hindu nation’ remark says he is not a religious fanatic: Several political parties, civil and student groups had condemned his comment and even sought his impeachment.
- Australia to formally recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, says PM Scott Morrison: He said the government will also recognise a future state of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem.
- Reports says 27% of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh MLAs have criminal cases against them: Thirteen of the 24 MLAs who have criminal cases pending against them have been booked under serious charges, including assault and criminal intimidation.