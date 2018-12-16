Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the 900th coach and a Humsafar Express rake of the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli town of Uttar Pradesh. Rae Bareli is represented in the Lok Sabha by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Modi’s visit comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, and he is expected to flag off several developmental projects.

Chief Minister Adityanath, who attended the ceremony, claimed that the pace of development in Rae Bareli has increased in the last four years, the Hindustan Times reported. “Rae Bareli despite being the seat of VVIPs was away from development,” Adityanath claimed. “But after Modi came to power, the region developed under the banner of Make in India.” The chief minister said that the Modern Coach Factory provides jobs to the youth.

The prime minister will now proceed to Prayagraj, to inaugurate the Command and Control Centre for the Kumbh Mela. Modi will perform Ganga Pujan and then visit the Swachh Kumbh exhibition. He will also visit Andawa village in Uttar Pradesh.