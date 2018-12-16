Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was once again sworn in to the post, in front of President Maithripala Sirisena, at the presidential secretariat in Colombo on Sunday morning. Only a few legislators and officials were present at the closed-door ceremony, which the media was barred from attending, Ada Derana reported.

Wickremesinghe’s United National Party had on Saturday said it was ready to work with Sirisena, who it claimed had been “misled by some groups”, PTI reported. The party praised the president’s decision to reappoint Wickremesinghe after former Prime Minister Rajapaksa resigned on Saturday. “This showed the true character of the president,” the party’s deputy leader Sajith Premadasa said.

On Sunday, United National Party supporters gathered outside the presidential secretariat to celebrate Wickremesinghe’s reappointment.

The island country has been in a state of political turmoil since Sirisena ousted Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Mahinda Rajapaksa, a former president, on October 26. He suspended Parliament to prevent a vote, then lifted the suspension, but dissolved it again in November and called for snap elections on January 5. Rajapaksa’s government has lost two trust motions in Parliament. On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka ruled that Sirisena’s decision to dissolve Parliament was illegal and unconstitutional.