The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday imposed stringent restrictions in Srinagar to prevent a march called by separatist groups to protest against the civilian killings in Pulwama, Kashmir Reader reported. Roads leading to the Badami Bagh area, where the Chinar Corps Army headquarters is located, were sealed, according to PTI.

The Army had on Sunday urged people to not march towards the cantonment, asking them not to listen to the “misleading call” given by separatist groups.

Seven civilians were killed and several people injured in firing by security forces during clashes that followed a gunfight with suspected militants in Pulwama district on Saturday. Three suspected militants and a soldier were also killed during the gunfight.

The separatist Joint Resistance Leadership on Saturday called for a three-day shutdown in Kashmir and the protest march to the Army Cantonment to protest against the killings. Restrictions were imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Pulwama district and six police station areas of Srinagar on Sunday.

On Monday, curfew-like restrictions were enforced in Ram Munshibagh, Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, MR Gunj and Safa Kadal police station areas and partial restrictions in Maisuma and Kralkhud, according to Greater Kashmir.

Security forces were deployed across several places in Srinagar and nearby areas. Separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were placed under house arrest, while Mohammad Yasin Malik, who went into hiding to avoid being arrested, was detained on Monday, according to Rising Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq defied his house arrest and tried to march towards Badami Bagh Army base in Srinagar, the Greater Kashmir reported. A police contingent deployed near his home then detained him and his supporters.

Shops and commercial establishments were closed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. Examinations scheduled for Monday at the Kashmir University, Central University of Kashmir and International University of Science and Technology have been postponed.

In Jammu, the Peoples Democratic Party staged a protest, led by MLC Firdous Tak and former legislators Aijaz Mir and Yawar Mir, at the civil secretariat. The protestors carried placards that read “Stop Innocent Killings in Kashmir”, “Stop Bloodshed in Kashmir” and “Save Kashmir”.

Local train services were suspended for the third consecutive day in Kashmir Valley due to the protests.