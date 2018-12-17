Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday took oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan, while Sachin Pilot was sworn in as his deputy at Albert Hall in Jaipur, ANI reported.

The Congress won 99 seats in the 200-member House in Rajasthan in the recently-held Assembly elections and staked claim to form the government with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and leaders of several Opposition parties attended the ceremony in Jaipur. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was also present at the event.

The Congress announced Gehlot the chief minister of Rajasthan on Friday after several rounds of talks of talks between Gandhi, Gehlot and Pilot. Gehlot and Pilot were the front-runners for the post of the chief minister after the election results were announced on Tuesday.

Besides Rajasthan, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel will be sworn in as the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later on Monday. The Congress had won 114 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 68 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. The Bharatiya Janata Party was earlier in power in all three states.

Jaipur: Ashok Gehlot takes oath as the Chief Minister and Sachin Pilot takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/BnGIb48qkD — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018

Rajasthan: Former CM Vasundhara Raje, Congress leader Jitin Prasad and other leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM designate Sachin Pilot in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/pQB5TOCVI6 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018