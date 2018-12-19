The big news: 5 arrested for Bulandshahr violence and alleged cow slaughter, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former PM Manmohan Singh said the RBI and Centre should work in harmony, and the Gujarat government waived power bill dues worth Rs 645 crore.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Police arrest three people for alleged cow slaughter and two for violence that followed in Bulandshahr: The prime accused in both cases, a person called Haroon and Bajrang Dal’s Bulandshahr convenor Yogesh Raj, are absconding.
- RBI and government should work in harmony, says former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: Singh, who faced criticism for being silent on critical issues while serving as the prime minister, said he was never afraid of talking to the press.
- Gujarat government waives power bill dues worth Rs 645 crore of over 6 lakh rural residents: The announcement came a day after the Congress wrote off loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh within hours of forming government.
- Trinamool Congress leader rules out pre-election alliance with Congress: Subrata Mukherjee, who is a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, added that his party would keep all options open after the Lok Sabha polls.
- Cabinet promotes interim CBI chief Nageshwar Rao to rank of additional director: The Supreme Court had ordered Rao to refrain from taking any major decisions as interim chief of the agency.
- Donald Trump signs order to create US space command: A more ‘comprehensive list of authorities and responsibilities’ for the new force will be released soon, the American president said in a memorandum.
- Mumbai man imprisoned in Pakistan for illegally entering the country returns to India: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar welcomed Hamid Nehal Ansari’s repatriation.
- Six days on, people in Meghalaya’s Saipung coal mine still trapped; rescue operations continue: Rescue officials are strugggling as water is gushing into the mine from a number of places.
- Manipur journalist sentenced to one year in jail under NSA for Facebook post against Modi, BJP: Kishorechandra Wangkhem’s lawyer said that his family will challenge his sentencing on Wednesday.
- Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed leader of Sri Lanka’s Opposition: The former president resigned as prime minister on December 15, putting an end to weeks of instability.