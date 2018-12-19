Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of having humiliated every important institution in the country, including the Supreme Court, the Army and the Comptroller and Auditor General, PTI reported.

“The Congress has become more cunning since the days of Emergency,” Modi said. “They have humiliated the Army, the CAG and every institution important to our democracy. They even questioned a Supreme Court verdict [on the Rafale deal] just because they didn’t like it.”

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday had urged the Supreme Court to recall its recent judgement refusing to order an inquiry into the Rafale deal, alleging that the Centre had provided false information to the judges.

“The perfect answer to undemocratic behavior of the Congress is to strengthen democracy,” Modi said while interacting with booth-level workers of Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram and Chennai through video-conferencing from New Delhi.

Modi asked party workers to create more awareness about his government’s welfare schemes. “From housing to health care, from sanitation to skills, there are schemes for every section of society,” he said.

Modi urged workers to keep people informed about the Congress party and “its dangerous games”, saying this undemocratic behaviour could be countered by fortifying democracy. “People of our country are the greatest force protecting our democracy. The last time Congress tried to threaten democracy, the people ensured they were stopped,” he said. “Reach out to the people and tell them the Congress’s DNA is still the same.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had criticised the National Democratic Alliance government and said he would not allow the destruction of institutions like the Supreme Court and the Reserve Bank of India. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also urged the central government and the Reserve Bank of India to work in harmony amid reports of a growing rift between the two.

People of our country are the greatest force protecting our democracy. The last time Congress tried to threaten democracy, the people ensured they were stopped. Reach out to the people and tell them the Congress’s DNA is still the same : PM Modi #MeraBoothSabseMazboot — BJP (@BJP4India) December 19, 2018