The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the fire at the ESIC Kamgar Hospital in the city’s Andheri (East) locality in which nine people died.

The police arrested site supervisor Nilesh Mehta and his assistant Nitin Kamble, and registered a first information report against them as well as two others who worked as welders at the medical facility, the Hindustan Times reported.

The police said sparks generated during welding work in the hospital’s old wing caused strips of rubber lying nearby to catch fire. “We have arrested Mehta and Kamble and will soon arrest the two welders,” said Navinchandra Reddy, the deputy commissioner of police (Zone 10).

The police also filed a case against Supreme Constructions, the firm contracted to carry out repair works at the hospital, The Indian Express reported. Another fire broke out at the hospital on Wednesday evening but there were no casualties.

According to the fire department, the hospital does not possess a no-objection certificate. “We kept asking for the no objection certificate from the fire department from them, but they were not able to show it to us,” an unidentified police officer told the Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, one more person injured in the blaze died on Wednesday, The Times of India reported, raising the toll to nine. Jogeshwari resident Shila Morvekar had been on ventilator at the Seven Hills Hospital. “We started treatment immediately, but she was in a critical condition,” an unidentified doctor said. As many as 117 injured persons are still undergoing treatment, with 15 in a serious condition.