MTV Ace of Space star and YouTube blogger Danish Zehen died in a car crash early on Thursday. Zehen, 21, and his friend, Shehzad Sharif Sayyed, were travelling from Kurla to Mankhurd in Navi Mumbai after attending a wedding, when the car crashed, the Mumbai Mirror reported.

The Mankhurd Police said they suspect that the car, which Zehen was driving, hit a stone on the Mankhurd-Vashi highway, toppled and crashed into an electric pole on the side of the road. Zehen and his friend were taken to a hospital, where the blogger was declared dead on arrival. Sayyed was admitted to the hospital.

Host of the reality television show Ace of Space Vikas Gupta expressed his shock at the news, on his Instagram account. “Danish tu humesha Zehen main Rahega, how do I tell the other house guests that you aren’t coming back? [Danish you will always remain in our thoughts. How do I tell the other house guests that you are not coming back?],” he said. “You are the coloured hair king of AceOfSpace.”

“We haven’t yet decided whether the contestants should be informed about Danish’s death or not as it will affect them badly,” an unidentified person close to the show told The Indian Express.

Thousands of fans went to Zehen’s old residence in Kurla following his death, the Mumbai Mirror reported. His funeral was conducted at the Kurla Kabrasthan late on Thursday.