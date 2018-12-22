A look at the headlines right now:

Six militants linked to Al Qaeda cell killed in Awantipora encounter, say police: One of the militants was reportedly the deputy chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, the Al Qaeda’s cell in the Valley. US government partially shuts down as Congress, White House fail to reach deal on border wall: This is the first time in 40 years that the United States government has closed three times in one year. Naseeruddin Shah event in Ajmer cancelled after protest against his remarks on policeman’s murder: Meanwhile, the head of a Hindutva organisation reportedly booked the actor a ticket to go to Karachi. Gujarat CM says Congress is celebrating election victory like a family that had a son after years: Vijay Rupani made the remark while addressing the national convention of the BJP’s women’s wing in Adalaj. Sohrabuddin Sheikh would have killed Modi if not for encounter, claims former officer DG Vanzara: Vanzara alleged that the Gujarat Police had been victims of political cross-firing, but that the truth has ‘finally come out’. Alka Lamba says AAP asked her to resign over proposal to withdraw Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna: The legislator said she was asked to resign as she stood against the party’s decision to revoke the award. Manohar Parrikar trying to blackmail Modi with Rafale deal to retain CM post, claims Congress leader: The Congress has been staging rallies across the state claiming that Parrikar’s poor health has affected the functioning of the government. Former RJD member Raj Ballabh Yadav gets life imprisonment for raping minor: He had raped the 15-year-old at his residence in Nawada district of Bihar in February 2016. Charlie Hebdo attack suspect arrested in Djibouti, awaiting transfer to France: Peter Cherif or Abou Hamza was close to the Kouachi brothers who carried out the attack on the satirical magazine in 2015. 23 people killed in Nepal as bus carrying students, teachers falls into gorge: A police officer said that preliminary investigation showed that the bus was speeding at the time of the accident.