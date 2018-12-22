The big news: Six militants killed in encounter in Pulwama, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The US government closed over an impasse on border wall funding, and Naseeruddin Shah’s event was cancelled after his remarks on mob violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Six militants linked to Al Qaeda cell killed in Awantipora encounter, say police: One of the militants was reportedly the deputy chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, the Al Qaeda’s cell in the Valley.
- US government partially shuts down as Congress, White House fail to reach deal on border wall: This is the first time in 40 years that the United States government has closed three times in one year.
- Naseeruddin Shah event in Ajmer cancelled after protest against his remarks on policeman’s murder: Meanwhile, the head of a Hindutva organisation reportedly booked the actor a ticket to go to Karachi.
- Gujarat CM says Congress is celebrating election victory like a family that had a son after years: Vijay Rupani made the remark while addressing the national convention of the BJP’s women’s wing in Adalaj.
- Sohrabuddin Sheikh would have killed Modi if not for encounter, claims former officer DG Vanzara: Vanzara alleged that the Gujarat Police had been victims of political cross-firing, but that the truth has ‘finally come out’.
- Alka Lamba says AAP asked her to resign over proposal to withdraw Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna: The legislator said she was asked to resign as she stood against the party’s decision to revoke the award.
- Manohar Parrikar trying to blackmail Modi with Rafale deal to retain CM post, claims Congress leader: The Congress has been staging rallies across the state claiming that Parrikar’s poor health has affected the functioning of the government.
- Former RJD member Raj Ballabh Yadav gets life imprisonment for raping minor: He had raped the 15-year-old at his residence in Nawada district of Bihar in February 2016.
- Charlie Hebdo attack suspect arrested in Djibouti, awaiting transfer to France: Peter Cherif or Abou Hamza was close to the Kouachi brothers who carried out the attack on the satirical magazine in 2015.
- 23 people killed in Nepal as bus carrying students, teachers falls into gorge: A police officer said that preliminary investigation showed that the bus was speeding at the time of the accident.