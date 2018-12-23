A look at the headlines right now:

Forty-three killed, 584 injured as tsunami strikes Sunda Strait in Indonesia: The tsunami was possibly caused by underwater landslides that followed a volcanic eruption. Television sets, movie tickets to get cheaper as government reduces GST: The Goods and Services Tax Council meeting on Saturday moved 16 items from the 18% tax bracket to 12% and 5% brackets. Eleven women try to trek to Kerala’s Sabarimala shrine as devotees protest at base camp: The women started a sit-in at the entry point to the temple and have refused to go back without offering prayers to the deity. ‘Look after your own country,’ says Naseeruddin Shah on Imran Khan’s ‘support’ for his remarks: The Pakistan prime minister had said his government will show India how to treat minorities. River Ganga clean in only 1 of 41 monitored locations, says Central Pollution Control Board: The rest of the locations were found to be in the ‘moderate to severe pollution’ category. Meghalaya announces interim relief of Rs 1 lakh for families of trapped miners: At least 15 people have been trapped in a flooded mine in East Jaintia Hills district since December 13. BJP to move Supreme Court against order denying permission for public rallies in West Bengal: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court had set aside an earlier judgement by a single bench that allowed the party to hold the ‘rath yatras’. ED arrests ‘middleman’ Christian Michel, gets custody for seven days: Special Central Bureau of Investigation judge Arvind Kumar rejected his bail application. Autopsies show protestors were shot in the head or chest in Thoothukudi firing: Half of the victims were purportedly shot from behind. We object to the use of defamation to intimidate survivors of sexual harassment, say artists: More than 270 members of the South Asian artists’ community urged their peers to ensure a safe space for every one.