The big news: Indonesia tsunami leaves 43 dead and 584 injured, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: GST Council reduced tax on 16 items, including TV sets and movie tickets, and 11 women attempted to enter the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Forty-three killed, 584 injured as tsunami strikes Sunda Strait in Indonesia: The tsunami was possibly caused by underwater landslides that followed a volcanic eruption.
- Television sets, movie tickets to get cheaper as government reduces GST: The Goods and Services Tax Council meeting on Saturday moved 16 items from the 18% tax bracket to 12% and 5% brackets.
- Eleven women try to trek to Kerala’s Sabarimala shrine as devotees protest at base camp: The women started a sit-in at the entry point to the temple and have refused to go back without offering prayers to the deity.
- ‘Look after your own country,’ says Naseeruddin Shah on Imran Khan’s ‘support’ for his remarks: The Pakistan prime minister had said his government will show India how to treat minorities.
- River Ganga clean in only 1 of 41 monitored locations, says Central Pollution Control Board: The rest of the locations were found to be in the ‘moderate to severe pollution’ category.
- Meghalaya announces interim relief of Rs 1 lakh for families of trapped miners: At least 15 people have been trapped in a flooded mine in East Jaintia Hills district since December 13.
- BJP to move Supreme Court against order denying permission for public rallies in West Bengal: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court had set aside an earlier judgement by a single bench that allowed the party to hold the ‘rath yatras’.
- ED arrests ‘middleman’ Christian Michel, gets custody for seven days: Special Central Bureau of Investigation judge Arvind Kumar rejected his bail application.
- Autopsies show protestors were shot in the head or chest in Thoothukudi firing: Half of the victims were purportedly shot from behind.
- We object to the use of defamation to intimidate survivors of sexual harassment, say artists: More than 270 members of the South Asian artists’ community urged their peers to ensure a safe space for every one.