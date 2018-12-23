Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday accused the Opposition and a section of the media of “twisting his statements”, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was reported as saying that “leadership should own up to defeat”.

On Saturday, the minister for road transport and highways had reportedly said that unlike success, nobody is willing to own up to failures. Leadership should have the “tendency” to admit defeat and failures, Gadkari said at an event in Pune, PTI reported. “Success has many fathers but failure is an orphan, as when there is success, there will be a race to take credit but in case of failure, everybody will start pointing fingers at each other,” he said.

His reported remarks assume significance in wake of the BJP’s defeat in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

However, on Sunday, the senior BJP leader said his statements were twisted. “In the last few days, I have noticed a sinister campaign by some opposition parties and a section of the media to twist my statements and use them out of context and draw politically motivated inferences to malign me and my party,” Gadkari said on Twitter.

He said he condemned the “malafide and mischievous out of context reports” that were attributed to him. “Let me make it clear once and for all that conspiracies to create a wedge between me and the BJP leadership will never succeed,” he said. “I have been clarifying my position at various forums and shall continue to do so and expose these nefarious designs of our detractors.”

I have time and again strongly refuted such insinuations and once again condemn all these malafide and mischievous out of context reports attributed to me. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 23, 2018