A major fire destroyed at least 12 warehouses in the town of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Saturday, PTI reported. However, there were no casualties, a fire officer said.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Datta Salvi said the blaze began around 2 pm at the Krishna Complex in Gundavali area of Bhiwandi. The fire was brought under control by 6 pm, he added.

Around 100 people working at the warehouses escaped the blaze, The Times of India reported. The warehouses had been rented out to people involved in a business of packing gift items.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, Salvi said.