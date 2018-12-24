More than 2,100 people were evacuated after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet early on Monday, Xinhua reported. No casualties have been reported so far.

The earthquake hit the city of Xigaze in Xaitongmoin County at 3.32 am local time (1.02 am Indian time). It struck at a depth of 8 km, according to data from the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Rural houses and livestock sheds were damaged, according to the county’s publicity department. Local authorities have readied tents, quilts, coats and medical supplies for those affected by the earthquake. Traffic and communication networks in the region were not affected.

The county government has dispatched staff to investigate damages.