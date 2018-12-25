Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party-led government will implement the odd-even road scheme for private vehicles whenever required in order to combat the deteriorating air quality, PTI reported. “Whenever the odd-even [scheme] is required, we will definitely implement it,” he said.

The odd-even vehicle system helps reduce traffic on the roads by prohibiting cars and bikes from plying based on the last digit of their registration numbers – vehicles with odd digits ply on odd dates and the others are allowed on even dates. The scheme was implemented in 2017 in an effort to reduce dense smog in the city during winter.

The air quality in the national capital has remained at the “severe” level since Sunday. The Supreme Court-appointed Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Monday banned construction work across the city and the National Capital Region, as well as industrial activity in heavily polluted areas till Wednesday.

Kejriwal said the government was taking steps to reduce pollution levels. “We have carried out a large-scale tree plantation drive. The government will procure 3,000 buses soon,” he said. “Also, we sanctioned a large phase of Metro... we are making all efforts on our part.”

Kejriwal said the central government should call a meeting of neighbouring states to help reduce pollution as “air has no boundary”. “In October and November, there are around 20-25 days when pollution level increases in Delhi due to stubble burning [in neighbouring states],” he said. “Until the Centre takes steps, nothing can be done.”

The air quality remained in the “severe” on Tuesday as meteorological conditions did not favour the dispersion of pollutants. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index was recorded at 408 at 5 pm.

An Air Quality Index between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.