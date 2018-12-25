Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday defended his statement asking a person on the phone to “kill mercilessly” the murderers of Janata Dal (Secular) worker Prakash, who was killed on Monday in Mandya district’s Maddur town.

Kumaraswamy told reporters that he was shaken by the incident, the Hindustan Times reported. The chief minister claimed that Prakash was known for his work among farmers.

“Nowadays in our country, murderers are given bail and other liberties under the legal system,” he alleged. “Murderers do not have any fear and it is apparent not just in this case but if one looks at many similar cases.” Kumaraswamy claimed that one of the murderers was out on bail, but there were lapses by the police “because of negligence”.

The chief minister also denied the Bharatiya Janata Party’s allegations that he had ordered the accused’s killing just because the victim was a Janata Dal (Secular) worker. “This should not happen to any citizen in the state,” he said. “The media need not misunderstand me over the use of the term shootout.”

“I never expected this from the chief minister,” BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa had said. “If he speaks like this, what will happen to the law and order situation? An irresponsible and nonsense statement by Kumaraswamy.”

BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said Kumaraswamy’s statement was illegal.

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Prakash. They have been identified as Yogesh, Swami, Shivaraj and Hemanth, but it is not known which one of them is the accused Kumaraswamy apparently wanted to get rid of.