A look at the headlines right now:

Busted Islamic State module planned to target key people and installations, says NIA: The group were in an advanced stage of preparing for bomb attacks, the agency claimed after the arrests of 10 persons. Andhra Pradesh to get its own High Court in Amaravati from January 1: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Hyderabad will be bifurcated, and the Amaravati seat will operate from a temporary structure for now. Temperature down to 3.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi as North India grapples with cold wave: Meanwhile, the air quality index in the city was 373 at 6 pm on Wednesday, after remaining in the ‘severe’ category since Sunday. BJP chief Amit Shah appoints leaders to handle Lok Sabha election campaigns in 17 states: Former Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadafia will handle the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan to head six-member panel to decide on surplus reserves: The RBI set up the six-member panel in consultation with the government. Government shutdown will not end till border wall funding is secured, says Donald Trump: Trump reiterated his claim that he had approved 185 km of a new section of the wall bordering Mexico. Three Indian siblings among four killed in house fire in Tennessee: The owner of the house, who was hosting the siblings for Christmas, also died in the blaze. Triple talaq bill to be presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday, says parliamentary affairs minister: The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued whip to all its members. UP CM Adityanath orders officials to make immediate arrangements for care of stray cows: The chief minister said the state has sanctioned Rs 10 crore to each municipal corporation, and Rs 1.2 crore to every district for cow protection. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad advocates SC/ST reservations in judiciary, says report: The move will improve the judiciary’s representative character by drafting in trained officers from deprived sections of society, he said.