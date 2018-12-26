The big news: NIA says busted Islamic State module wanted to target VIPs, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Andhra Pradesh will get its own High Court in Amaravati from January 1, and the temperature fell to 3.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Wednesday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Busted Islamic State module planned to target key people and installations, says NIA: The group were in an advanced stage of preparing for bomb attacks, the agency claimed after the arrests of 10 persons.
- Andhra Pradesh to get its own High Court in Amaravati from January 1: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Hyderabad will be bifurcated, and the Amaravati seat will operate from a temporary structure for now.
- Temperature down to 3.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi as North India grapples with cold wave: Meanwhile, the air quality index in the city was 373 at 6 pm on Wednesday, after remaining in the ‘severe’ category since Sunday.
- BJP chief Amit Shah appoints leaders to handle Lok Sabha election campaigns in 17 states: Former Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadafia will handle the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh.
- Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan to head six-member panel to decide on surplus reserves: The RBI set up the six-member panel in consultation with the government.
- Government shutdown will not end till border wall funding is secured, says Donald Trump: Trump reiterated his claim that he had approved 185 km of a new section of the wall bordering Mexico.
- Three Indian siblings among four killed in house fire in Tennessee: The owner of the house, who was hosting the siblings for Christmas, also died in the blaze.
- Triple talaq bill to be presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday, says parliamentary affairs minister: The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued whip to all its members.
- UP CM Adityanath orders officials to make immediate arrangements for care of stray cows: The chief minister said the state has sanctioned Rs 10 crore to each municipal corporation, and Rs 1.2 crore to every district for cow protection.
- Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad advocates SC/ST reservations in judiciary, says report: The move will improve the judiciary’s representative character by drafting in trained officers from deprived sections of society, he said.