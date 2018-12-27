The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked a teenager for fraud and forgery months after she had accused a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Unnao of raping her, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. She, her mother and uncle have been accused of tampering with documents to prove she was a minor.

The case was filed on Sunday based on directions from a local court after a plea from Haripal Singh, the father of one of the 11 people in jail since April in connection with the rape case. Haripal Singh’s wife is a co-accused and was arrested too. BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused.

According to Singh’s account, the rape complainant had eloped with a man last year, after which her family began to ask Singh’s wife to get their son married to her when she returned. When Singh’s family refused, his wife and son were falsely named in the rape case, he alleged. Singh also claimed that the teenager’s family had forged a school certificate to wrongly show that she was a minor at the time of the alleged rape. An education officer and a school officer who had purportedly signed the certificate had denied having done so, Singh claimed.

An investigation is under way to verify the documents, said Dinesh Chandra Mishra, an official at Makhi police station, where the case was filed.

“The FIR was lodged on charges including cheating by impersonation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery for purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document,” Mishra told The Indian Express.

The complainant had accused Sengar, who represents Bangermau in the state Assembly, of raping her at his home in June 2017 when she had gone to meet him about a job. In April, she attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Adityanath’s house, alleging that the police did not act on her complaint though she had approached them several months earlier. The CBI arrested Sengar on April 13.

The complainant’s father had died after he got into a fight with Sengar’s brother while in judicial custody. The police had arrested the brother for the alleged assault.