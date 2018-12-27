The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had “delivered” on its promise of zero-tolerance against terrorism, PTI reported. Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao’s remark came after the National Investigation Agency busted an alleged module of the Islamic State that was reportedly preparing to carry out bomb attacks in the country.

“Zero tolerance against terrorism is a promise delivered by the Narendra Modi-led government,” said Rao. “India has been largely been free from any terror-related incident targeting civilians in the tenure of the Modi government.”

There were “frequent” terror attacks in cities when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government was in power, Rao claimed, adding that civilians earlier remained fearful before major festivals and events.

However, Modi ensured that terrorist groups like the Islamic State did not find a foothold in the country, Rao said. Modi also deftly handled the matter of radicalisation of Muslim youths by extremist outfits, he added.

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency had arrested 10 persons and detained six for questioning in connection with the alleged new module of the Islamic State, called Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam. The agency said the group was planning bomb blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.