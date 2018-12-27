The Delhi High Court has sought the responses of the Centre and the Army chief on a petition alleging that candidates from only three castes were considered for the recruitment of the President’s Bodyguard, PTI reported on Thursday.

The President’s Bodyguard is a cavalry regiment of the Indian Army.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Haryana resident Gaurav Yadav who sought that the recruitment of the President’s Bodyguard held on September 4, 2017 be set aside as only three castes – Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs – were invited to apply. The petitioner said he belonged to the Ahir/Yadav caste and fulfilled all the eligibility criteria of recruitment except his caste, and sought that he be recruited for the post.

The petition claimed that the “preferential treatment” provided to the three castes had deprived others who were eligible for the opportunity.

“The recruitment criteria so formulated and followed contains an arbitrary classification which is based on caste and henceforth, it being in the nature of class legislation, stands in complete violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” the plea claimed. “Also, the recruitment process stands in violation of Article 15(1) which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, religion, caste, sex, colour and place of birth.”

The plea alleged that since only three castes were invited for recruitment to the President’s Bodyguard, which is a public office, it amounted to the violation of Article 16, which ensures equality in public employment.

The petition sought the quashing of the recruitment policy based on caste, region and religion for the President’s Bodyguard and wanted directions for the Army to conduct the recruitment on non-discriminatory grounds.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Sanjeev Narula issued notices to the Ministry of Defence, Chief of the Army Staff, Commandant of the President’s Bodyguard and Director of Army Recruitment, seeking replies within four weeks. The matter was listed for hearing on May 8, 2019.