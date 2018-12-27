A Delhi court on Thursday sent 10 people who were arrested on Wednesday by the National Investigation Agency to police custody for 10 days.

The agency had claimed to have conducted raids in 17 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and detained 16 people, suspected to be members of a terror module inspired by the Islamic State group, called Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam. The agency said the group was planning bomb blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The suspects were produced in Delhi’s Patiala House court at 3 pm on Thursday. The NIA sought 15-day custodial interrogation of the suspects saying it was required to unearth the alleged conspiracy. Advocate MS Khan, appearing for the arrested men, told the court that the agency had failed to clarify what explosives and incriminating evidence was recovered from the raids.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey, who ordered in-camera proceedings in the case, sent the arrested men to 12-days’ custody of the NIA. On a special plea, the court allowed relatives of five of the arrested men to enter the court and meet them.