The Noida Police on Wednesday stopped a Hindu religious event that was to be held on a public ground in Greater Noida’s Sector 37, saying that the organisers did not have the requisite permission for it. This came days after the police asked private companies in Noida to stop their Muslim employees from offering Friday namaz at the park.

A nine-day Bhagwat Katha was scheduled to begin on Wednesday on the land that belongs to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

“We had received information that a few people had erected a pandal and organised a ceremony without permission,” Krishna Kumar Gupta, additional chief executive officer of Greater Noida Authority, told the Hindustan Times. “Due action was taken as per procedure and people were informed that if they wish to organise a ceremony then they can do it after seeking permission from Greater Noida Authority.”

Kumar said the authority will grant permission after the proposal is reviewed by police and city magistrate.

Officials of the Greater Noida authority said tents and loudspeakers were being installed at the site from Tuesday night, and 25 to 30 people had gathered by Wednesday morning. Station house officer of Kasna police station, Ramphal Singh, said a team of officials from Greater Noida Authority had removed the installation that was erected on the ground and that the police were not involved in the removal.

The Noida Police had asked companies working in the city’s industrial hub to ensure their employees do not offer namaz on Friday in the Authority park in Sector 58. Companies will be held liable if their employees continue to do so, the notice sent by the police warned. The district administration said unauthorised religious gatherings would not be allowed at public places.