The Congress on Saturday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the death of a police constable in a stone-pelting incident in Ghazipur, claiming that no one was safe under Chief Minister Adityanath’s “jungle rule”.

“In Adityanath’s grand jungle rule, neither the people are safe, nor the police,” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted in Hindi. “Today in Ghazipur after Modi ji’s rally, a mob mercilessly killed police constable Suresh Vats.”

He added: “Democracy in BJP rule = mobocracy.”

आदित्यनाथ के महाजंगलराज में न जनता सुरक्षित है,ना ही पुलिस!



आज ग़ाज़ीपुर में मोदीजी की रैली के बाद,भीड़ ने पुलिस कांस्टेबल,सुरेश वत्स की हत्या निर्मम की।



इसके पहले इन्सपेक्टर सुबोध कुमार सिंह की भीड़ ने हत्या की,जिसे CM ने ‘दुर्घटना’ क़रार दिया!



BJP राज में लोकतंत्र=भीड़तंत्र! pic.twitter.com/riYydXKzeI — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 29, 2018

Constable Suresh Vats, 48, was killed after a protesting mob turned violent hours after a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When the police personnel attached to the Nonhahara Police Station tried to disperse the mob, the protestors allegedly pelted stones at them. The protestors allegedly belonged to the Nishad Party.

Nonhahara Police Station House Officer Indra Rakesh Mishra said that Nishad Party workers had heated arguments with those returning from the rally, The Indian Express reported. “Protestors refused to clear the path until their four associates were released,” he said. As police teams reached the spot, Mishra said Nishad Party workers suddenly started throwing stones. “A stone hit Suresh Vats on his head and he fell to the ground,” he added.

Four persons who were injured, including two police constables and two civilians, were in a stable condition. Inspector General of Police (Varanasi Range) Vijay Singh Meena said nine persons have been detained so far in connection with Vats’s death.

A doctor at the Ghazipur Sadar Hospital said a postmortem was being conducted, ANI reported, adding that seven police personnel had suffered leg injuries.

Adityanath on Saturday had directed the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police of the district to penalise the accused. His office had also announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents.

This is the second incident of a police official dying in a mob attack in the state this month. On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh had been killed in Bulandshahr district by protestors over alleged cow slaughter.