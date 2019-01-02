A special police officer was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, police said.

A press statement issued by the police said militants barged into the house of Sameer Ahmad Mir in Hanjan-Payeen in Pulwama and opened fire at him. Mir was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his gunshot injuries. Police have filed a case and an investigation is under way.

According to Rising Kashmir, Special Operation Group of the police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel cordoned off the area to search for the attackers.

On December 29, four suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district. Police said one of the militants is believed to be from Pakistan.

We have lost a colleague #Sameer Ahmad Mir in a #terror incident at #Pulwama. We condemn this gruesome killing & pay our sincere tributes to the #martyr. Our thoughts & prayers are with the grieving family at this juncture. RIP. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 1, 2019