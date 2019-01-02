Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday following disruptions by Opposition parties over a range of issues.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were called off till 2 pm after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MPs continued to protest against the construction of a dam over the Cauvery river, ANI reported. Congress MPs, meanwhile, demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Rafale jet deal.

The Rajya Sabha was earlier adjourned for 15 minutes and then adjourned again till noon after it reassembled at 11.40 am.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid the uproar over the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill. The Opposition demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee of the Upper House before being passed. The triple talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 27 after the Congress and the AIADMK members walked out.

Lok Sabha

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, The Indian Express reported. The Union Cabinet in December had approved amendments to two laws – Telegraph Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act – to make it optional to link biometric identification Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile numbers.

Opposition parties on Wednesday asked the Parliament to reconsider the bill tabled by Prasad, saying that it violated the Supreme Court verdict. “Aadhaar is not identification, rather it is a process of authentication as under the UIDAI [Unique Identification Authority of India,” said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

However, Prasad said that Aadhaar has been a “robust and successful process”. “We are not violating the Supreme Court judgment, but Parliament has the authority to move a bill on the basis of the judgment,” he said.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, The National Medical Commission Bill will be discussed in the Lower House on Wednesday, according to PRS Legislative.