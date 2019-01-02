The Centre on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that security personnel had cracked down on 18 Khalistani terror modules in Punjab and arrested 95 people for their alleged roles connected to it over the last two years, PTI reported.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the Khalistan Liberation Force and International Sikh Youth Federation were involved in the grenade attack in Amritsar on November 18.

The Khalistan movement seeks a separate homeland for the Sikh community.

On December 26, the Centre had banned the Khalistan Liberation Force for its alleged involvement in several murders, bombings and other violent activities during a campaign for secession of Punjab from the Indian Union.

The November 18 explosion at the Nirankari Bhawan killed three people and wounded 20 others. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had claimed that the bomb was made in Pakistan. The Centre had arrested two people involved in the attack and identified three others as accused who are believed to be living in other countries.

The minister said open dated warrants have been arranged for the accused who have not been arrested.