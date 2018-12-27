The Centre on Wednesday banned the Khalistan Liberation Force, for its alleged involvement in several murders, bombings and other violent activities during a campaign for secession of Punjab from the Indian Union. The militant organisation was banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.

“The KLF was engaged in killing of innocent persons and police officers, several bombings on civilian targets in India, collection of funds for terror activities through extortion, kidnappings, bank robberies, and assassination attempts of important government functionaries,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification. “The KLF has committed acts of terrorism and promoting acts of terrorism, and has been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youth for terrorist activities in India.”

The Centre said that several modules of the Khalistan Liberation Force were busted by the police in Punjab over the past few years. It also alleged that the members of the organisation receive financial and logistical support from abroad. Therefore, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, it has decided to ban the organisation under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.