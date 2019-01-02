The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Income Tax Department to submit details about former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s assets and liabilities, PTI reported. Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, after more than two months in the hospital.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K Pugazhenthi and P Janakiraman, who have claimed that they are members of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The plea claimed that the former chief minister has assets across the country. The petitioners said there was a discrepancy in the assets recorded in a judgement given by a criminal court in Bengaluru and the list of assets submitted by the former chief minister to the Election Commission, The News Minute reported.

Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose directed the department to submit the information after the petitions requested the court to step in as executioner of her property as she had purportedly not identified a legal heir in her will. The court also asked the Enforcement Directorate and the Tamil Development Department to join the case as respondents in the next hearing on January 7.

On December 18, the court had asked her niece J Deepa and nephew Deepak to ascertain the details about her assets and liabilities.