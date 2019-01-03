A dawn-to-dusk strike began in Kerala on Thursday to protest against the entry of two women who offered prayers at the Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday, Malayala Manorama reported. The strike has been organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, a platform created by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Two women below the age of 50 had entered the hill shrine early on Wednesday to offer prayers. Massive protests have so far prevented dozens of women from entering the shrine despite a Supreme Court order in September allowing the entry of women of menstruating age to the temple.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also called for a two-day protest in the state, while the Hindu Aikya Vedi has also called for a hartal on Thursday. The United Democratic Front, which includes the Congress, is observing a “black day” in the state on Thursday, ANI reported.

The All-Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, a traders’ association, said it will not support the strike and that shops will remain open. Buses stayed off the roads, while two-wheelers were seen plying in some parts of the state on Thursday morning, according to Mathrubhumi.

Kerala Director General of Police Lokanath Behera has directed district police chiefs to take action against those who attack or block people during the course of the strike, ANI reported.

On Wednesday, violence broke out in many parts of the state, with the police resorting to baton-charging in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Kasargode.

In Chennai, unidentified people attacked a Kerala Tourism Development Corporation hotel on Wednesday night, PTI reported. Glass panes of the hotel and a security kiosk outside the hotel were damaged in the attack, an unidentified police official said. The attack is suspected to be a fallout of the women entering the Sabarimala temple on Wednesday.