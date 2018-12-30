The police in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old Muslim man for allegedly smuggling cattle, PTI reported. Kishangarh Bas Police Station Officer Rajesh Meena said villagers intercepted a truck transporting six cattle to Haryana, and beat up one of three people in the truck.

The accused, identified as Sagir Khan, was hospitalised after the mob attack and later arrested, Meena said. Two of his accomplices reportedly managed to escape.

A case of illegal transportation was registered against Khan after he failed to prove he had purchased the cattle. The police also filed a case against five unidentified villagers based on the Khan’s complaint, Meena added.

The police claimed they recovered six cattle from Khan’s truck and transported them to a local cow shelter, The Times of India reported.

The incident comes five months after a mob in the district lynched a Muslim man for allegedly smuggling cattle. Rakbar Khan and his friend Aslam were transporting two cows through a forest when the mob attacked them. While Aslam managed to escape and hide in the bushes, Rakbar Khan died of his injuries in police custody.